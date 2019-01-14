

A fog rolling in from the Strait of Georgia is expected to result in "near zero" visibility in parts of Metro Vancouver Monday, according to an advisory from Environment Canada.

The weather agency said Richmond and Delta could both experience heavy fog before conditions improve in the afternoon, and urged drivers to stay alert.

"Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights and be prepared to stop," Environment Canada said on its website.

Drier outflow winds from the Fraser Valley are expected to help clear out the fog on Monday evening, according to the agency.

The fog is expected to continue into Tuesday on some communities on the east coast of Vancouver Island and the Southern Gulf Islands.

