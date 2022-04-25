Parents told to do their homework: B.C. teachers banned from the profession can still be tutors

Parents considering hiring a tutor are encouraged by the British Columbia government to do their homework, as there's nothing stopping someone who's had to give up their teaching certificate from taking on private jobs.

The issue came up following a recent consent resolution agreement in which a former teacher in British Columbia agreed to give up his teaching certificate, and not apply for another one for a decade.

Essentially, Joseph Arnesto has been barred from teaching in the province for 10 years.

The teacher faced no criminal charges, but admitted as part of the agreement with the provincial commissioner for teacher regulation that he'd had inappropriate relationships with students.

The behaviour outlined in the publicly-posted agreement included exchanging personal messages with students as young as those in Grade 8, and expressing intentions of a romantic relationship once they'd graduated. In one case, Arnesto indicated his interest just a week after the student graduated. He'd known the teen since they were about 13 years old.

Arnesto had received multiple warnings from the principal of the private school where he'd worked, prior to the issue reaching the commissioner.

As part of the consent agreement – a voluntary opportunity for teachers to resolve a situation while avoiding a citation and hearing – the teacher admitted to the conduct described in the document.

The agreement was covered by CTV News, and later the same day, a person who'd read the article sent a tip: it appeared someone with the same name as the teacher, who'd agreed not to teach in B.C., was advertising his services as a tutor.

CTV News has reached out, through the job posting, to try to confirm whether it is the same person, but did not receive a response.

The profile, which is under the same name, describes the tutor as a "former teacher moving into a different career but willing to tutor people."

The Ministry of Education could also not confirm the identity, but a spokesperson did speak more broadly about the concept.

In an email Thursday, the ministry said it and the commissioner for teacher certification don't have authority over private tutors.

This means that if it is the same person banned from teaching in late March for the next 10 years, there's nothing the ministry is able to do about it.

So, the ministry says, parents to do their homework before employing a tutor.

"We encourage anyone looking to hire a tutor to carefully review their employment history, including suspension of teaching certificates," the spokesperson said.

In the case of this teacher, the only details that are known are those in the consent agreement.

A person charged with a crime could face court-ordered conditions such as not having contact or employment that puts them in contact with young people, but there are no such charges in this case.

The consequence were that he was not re-hired, and cannot teach in a B.C. school for the time being.