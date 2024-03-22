Parents honour son's memory as they seek answers in horrific crash

The parents of a young Langley man killed during a crash now under investigation by the police watchdog in B.C. are looking for answers in their son's death.

And as they grieve, they are also remembering the kind-hearted son they lost.

Michelle Lawson said her son, Tye Lawson, was the sort of person people were drawn to.

The 20-year-old Langley man was passionate about ball hockey.

He cared about others.

“He was so sweet and had the kindest heart,” said Tye's mom. “I loved my relationship with my son. He’s my everything. He’s my heart. He gave me purpose.”

But early Monday morning, Tye, a passenger in his vehicle at the time, was involved in a horrific crash in Aldergrove. He later died in hospital.

Michelle Lawson said just before the accident, she and her son had been texting after she got off a late shift at work. Everything seemed fine.

“The last (text) he sent to me was at 12:23 a.m. and at 12:30 a.m. his iPhone sent me an SOS message stating that iPhone had detected a crash and sent a map location to where he was,” she said.

“I just immediately dropped everything and grabbed my phone, my keys and ran out the door. I never made it to where he was because the road was blocked off when I got there. I don’t know what happened between 12:23 and 12:30.”

The Independent Investigations Office, which investigates incidents involving police officers in B.C. that result in death or serious harm, said the crash happened as police were trying to do a traffic stop. The driver of a black Mazda didn't pull over. Instead, the vehicle hit a large tanker truck.

Michelle Lawson said her son was with his friend, who was driving, at the time of the crash. The friend did not sustain serious injuries. Lawson said she has not spoken to the driver yet.

But she said she is looking for answers in Tye’s death.

“I just want to know what happened and could it have been avoided,” she said.

Even as Tye’s parents search for information, they are trying to honour their son’s life.

Michelle Lawson said Tye overcame many obstacles he faced by being determined.

“He did have challenges growing up as a child,” his mom said. “He was on the autism spectrum. He really struggled with anxiety and he got bullied a lot in school."

But, she said, after graduation, her son found happiness with good friends, sports, and his job.

She said his goal in life was to serve in the Canadian Armed Forces, and he had just finished submitting his application last week.

“That was his dream. His biggest dream," she said.

On Friday, Tye’s parents were spending their final day at the hospital before their son gave his last gift to others.

“He wanted to serve people and he loved caring for people and he loved to make people happy. And the best way I can honour him is by donating his organs,” his mom said. “What they’re looking at is he’ll save 11 lives and I think for him, that’s going to be the biggest honour in his life."