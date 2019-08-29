

Ian Holliday, CTV News Vancouver





A paraglider is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after falling onto a log boom in Howe Sound Thursday morning.

According to Squamish RCMP, the 40-year-old man launched from the Stawamus Chief sometime before 7:45 a.m. Initial investigation suggests he went into a spin with his wing and fell onto the log boom in the blind channel portion of the sound, police said.

Mounties and the Squamish Fire Department responded to the scene, and crews launched a police boat to rescue the man from the water.

He was taken by air ambulance to a hospital in the Lower Mainland with "life-threatening injuries," police said.

Squamish RCMP Sgt. Sascha Banks said in a release about the incident that crews from Squamish Fire, BC Ambulance and RCMP had provided "an extremely quick response to this serious situation."

"This represents what Squamish is about, where everyone works together to ensure this man received life-saving measures when he needed it most," Banks said. "This summer season has been a tough one for all our emergency and SAR teams with the Stawamus Chief, we can only hope those up there focus on adventuring safely."