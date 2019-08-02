

Search and rescue crews in Squamish are working to extract a pair of climbers from a difficult-to-access section of Mount Tantalus.

The two climbers, a man and a woman, requested rescue from the area on Thursday afternoon. They activated an emergency beacon through the International Emergency Response Centre.

Squamish SAR has been in contact with the climbers and confirmed they are not injured, but inclement weather in the area has made extracting them from an already difficult area even more challenging.

"Mount Tantalus is a complex location to extract anyone from and this case is no exception," said Squamish RCMP Sgt. Sascha Banks in a release.

According to Banks, this is the second rescue Squamish SAR has been called to in the last seven days on extremely technical terrain.

Rescues in the area can sometimes take days, SAR said in the RCMP release.