VANCOUVER -- An overnight protest continued to block traffic outside the Port of Vancouver entrance Wednesday morning.

Multiple people set up a rally at the intersection of Hastings Street and Clark Drive Tuesday night and were still there the next morning. The group, known as the Braided Warriors, say they're not happy with a recent jail sentence that was handed down to an anti-pipeline protester.

Stacy Gallagher, an Indigenous man opposed to the Trans Mountain pipeline, was sentenced to 90 days in jail after being found guilty of violating an injunction that blocks protests at sites in Burnaby.

Experts say that sentence may be intended to send a message to other protesters.

"He was, according to his own testimony, engaged in ceremony each of the times for which he was charged," said Kris Hermes, a legal support worker from the Law Union of B.C., adding Gallagher says he wasn't actually protesting.

"The sentence is outrageous. It's one of the harshest sentences for contempt in B.C."

One person at the rally told CTV News Vancouver the group is demanding Gallagher's charges be dropped.

Two weeks ago, the Braided Warriors also held a pipeline protest at an office building in downtown Vancouver. The actions of police in that instance are now under review.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Alissa Thibault