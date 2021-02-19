VANCOUVER -- Dozens of people gathered outside an insurance company’s downtown Vancouver office on Friday afternoon to protest the Trans-Mountain pipeline project, and five of the demonstrators were arrested according to Vancouver police.

Around 5 p.m., a line of police officers blocked the entrance to the Bentall 3 tower on Burrard Street. There were also dozens of law enforcement vehicles on scene.

Protesters said they chose the location because the tower houses an office of AIG, the company that insures the controversial pipeline.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Allison Hurst