Overdose prevention sites in B.C. provide a wide range of health benefits, new study suggests

Two men are seen at an outdoor supervised consumption site in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Thursday, May 27, 2021. (Darryl Dyck / THE CANADIAN PRESS) Two men are seen at an outdoor supervised consumption site in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Thursday, May 27, 2021. (Darryl Dyck / THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Vancouver Top Stories