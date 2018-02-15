

Megan Devlin, CTV Vancouver





Overall crime in Vancouver went down last year, but violent crime increased slightly from 2016 to 2017 according to the Vancouver Police Department's crime statistics released on Thursday.

The statistics were released just hours before officers were called to the city's West Side for reports of a shooting.

There were more homicides, shots fired and sexual offences in 2017 than the year before. However, the 10-year trend still shows an overall decrease in violent crime.

2017 saw 19 homicides compared to 12 in 2016 and 31 incidents of shots fired compared to 26 in 2016. Sexual offences also saw a two per cent increase year over year.

Total crime in the city was down 1.5 per cent in 2017 compared to the previous year.

Most types of property crime decreased, except for thefts from vehicles which were up by 1.6 per cent in 2017.

"Theft from motor vehicles continues to be an issue in Vancouver, especially downtown," said Const. Jason Doucette. "While we’ll continue to target offenders, drivers can help by simply not leaving anything visible in their vehicles. If thieves can see it, they’re more likely to steal it."

The decrease in overall property crime of almost two per cent ended five years of consecutive increases.

Apprehensions under the Mental Health Act were also down to 2,790 from 2,822 the year before.

“We continue to work alongside health professionals in integrated teams, like the Assertive Community Treatment Team and the Assertive Outreach Team, to connect people with resources,” Doucette said.