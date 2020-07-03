VANCOUVER -- The outbreak at Langley Lodge that claimed 25 lives has been declared over, health officials announced Friday.

Fraser Health said there are no longer any cases of COVID-19 at the facility, which is operated by the Langley Care Society.

Over the course of the most recent outbreak, which was the second to hit Langley Lodge since the start of the pandemic, 51 residents and 15 staff members were infected with the virus.

Officials said there were a "number of complex factors" at play, and that Fraser Health appointed its director of pandemic response to support staff at the home.

"In addition to the COVID-19 outbreak control measures, we deployed our ultraviolet germicidal irradiation (UVGI) machine to the site with infection control specialists. Additional nurses and care staff were also deployed to ensure resident care needs continued to be met," the health authority said in a statement Friday.

Last month, the outbreak at Langley Lodge surpassed the one at Lynn Valley Care Centre in North Vancouver to become the deadliest care home outbreak in B.C.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the day.