VANCOUVER -- The second COVID-19 outbreak at Langley Lodge is now the deadliest seniors' care home outbreak in British Columbia.

In an update posted on its website Wednesday, the facility indicated that two more residents had died since the most recent update on Monday. In all, 22 people have died from the coronavirus at Langley Lodge since health officials declared a second outbreak at the facility on April 29.

Other care homes with serious outbreaks of the virus have not seen as many deaths. The Lynn Valley Care Centre in North Vancouver – where Canada's first death from COVID-19 was recorded back in March – lost 20 residents to the virus. Haro Park Centre in Vancouver, also hit hard by an outbreak, lost 11.

In their update Wednesday, Langley Lodge CEO Debra Hauptman and medical director Dr. Mitchell Fagan described the difficulty of dealing with the virus in the facility.

"This population is in long term care due to complex health conditions, advanced age and dementia," the officials wrote. "They are in the highest risk group for COVID-19, and there is no vaccine and no treatment or cure. We are providing compassionate end-of-life care for those who are not recovering from this deadly virus."

Langley Lodge also announced Wednesday that three more residents and one staff member had tested positive for COVID-19. The families of those residents have been notified, the facility said.

The care home's website indicates one active case of the coronavirus among residents. A total of 22 residents have recovered from the virus after contracting it.