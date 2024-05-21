The 39th edition of the Vancouver International Jazz Festival will feature over 150 performances including more than 50 free shows from June 21st to 30th!

Opening weekend kicks off with Downtown Jazz, a free concert series outside the Vancouver Art Gallery on šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square, June 22nd and 23rd. Granville Island will be the hub for festival activity, with free and ticketed shows scheduled at Performance Works, Ocean Artworks and the Revue Stage. In addition, downtown theatres, clubs, and North Shore venues feature various live performances throughout the week.

For more information, click here!