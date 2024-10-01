Vancouver Fall Home Show
BREAKING Iran fires dozens of missiles into Israel as retaliation for killing of Hezbollah and Hamas leaders
Iran said it fired dozens of missiles into Israel on Tuesday, a sharp escalation of the monthslong conflict between Israel and the Iran-backed militias Hezbollah and Hamas.
Canada to impose 25 per cent surtax on select Chinese-made steel and aluminum products
Canada will be imposing a 25 per cent surtax on select imports of steel and aluminum from China, after unveiling its final list of impacted products on Tuesday.
Hoggard takes stand in sex assault trial, denies that he raped complainant
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard denies that he raped the woman who is accusing him of sexual assault, or that he touched her sexually in any way without her consent.
Buckingham Palace says Princess Beatrice is pregnant with her second child
Princess Beatrice is pregnant with her second child, Buckingham Palace announced Tuesday.
W5 Investigates Riding Mexico's notorious 'Train of Death': A migrant lifeline and a death trap
In the second part of a five-part series, W5's Avery Haines follows the journeys of migrants who risk life and limb to ride atop Mexican freight trains, desperate to avoid narco territory as they make their way towards the U.S. border.
Frost and snowfall warnings: Canadians face chilly start to October
As October begins, several provinces are bracing for frosty conditions and some are facing a snowy start, according to local forecasts.
Boris Johnson claims in memoir Queen Elizabeth II had bone cancer
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has controversially broken royal protocol and claimed in his upcoming memoir that Queen Elizabeth II was suffering from bone cancer before her death.
A cruise ship bound on a round-the-world voyage leaves Belfast after a 4-month delay
A cruise ship taking passengers on a 3-and-a-half-year around-the-world voyage finally sailed from Belfast's dockside, after spending four months stuck in the Northern Ireland capital.
Minimum wage in Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, P.E.I. increases
The minimum wage in four provinces is going up today.
Vancouver Island
Victoria police seek witnesses after motorcyclist seriously injured in crash
Police in Victoria are searching for witnesses and video evidence after a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Monday night.
B.C. parties express support for new patient tower at Nanaimo hospital
All three major B.C. political parties have expressed support for building a new patient tower at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital, which has long been requested by health-care advocates and doctors.
B.C. NDP announce health initiatives, Greens to unveil election platform
The same day British Columbia's Green Party is expected to roll out its complete election platform, NDP Leader David Eby has pledged pair of health-care initiatives.
Kelowna
Vernon home receives 'significant damage' in early morning fire
Fire crews in Vernon, B.C., responded to a large house fire early Saturday morning.
'Don't know where the animals came from': Runaway pigs rounded up in West Kelowna, B.C.
A pair of runaway pigs are in the custody of an animal sanctuary in the Okanagan after evading police and volunteers for hours earlier this week.
Video shows historic bridge in Kamloops, B.C., collapsing after fire
The Red Bridge, a historic landmark in Kamloops, B.C., was completely destroyed by fire early Thursday morning.
Edmonton
Stranded hunter rescued by police near Wandering River
Officers from the Boyle RCMP detachment helped a stranded hunter get to safety on the weekend.
-
RCMP need help to identify group responsible for severe beating in Goodfish Lake
St. Paul RCMP are looking for a group of five people they believe are responsible for an attack on a man earlier this year.
Calgary
Calgary-area gas well explosion injures 5 workers, 3 critically
The Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) says safeguards have been put in place at a gas well fire north of the town of Cochrane.
Calgary home sales fall amid surge of listings for higher-priced properties: board
The Calgary Real Estate Board says September home sales tumbled 17.6 per cent from last year's record levels to 2,003, but remained around 16 per cent higher than long-term trends for the month.
-
Police are investigating a suspicious death in Cityscape, Calgary's third such death over the long weekend.
Lethbridge
Delay in sentencing for three ringleaders convicted of mischief at Coutts blockade
The sentencing for three men convicted of helping lead and coordinate the COVID-19 protest blockade at Coutts, Alta., in 2022 has been delayed.
-
A 10-year-old boy from Lethbridge is being praised as a hero after a routine summer outing at the pool nearly turned tragic for his friend.
-
A man and woman have been charged after a Lethbridge ice creamery was broken into earlier this week. Staff arrived at Cookie Crimes, in the 300 block of Sixth Street South, just before 5:30 a.m. on Monday to discover the front window broken.
Winnipeg
Crash on Manitoba highway sends one person to hospital
A crash on Manitoba highway has sent one person to hospital in serious condition on Tuesday.
-
Minimum wage is set to increase on Tuesday in Manitoba.
-
Intense winds gusting in southern Manitoba over the weekend caused a flurry of problems on roadways and in homes.
Regina
Election season officially underway in Saskatchewan
Saskatchewan residents will vote for their next provincial government on Oct. 28.
-
Hundreds of tickets were handed out in and around Regina last week as a result of a two-day traffic blitz.
-
Exclusive polling data collected by CTV News in partnership with Insightrix outlines what preferences voters have, if they’re familiar with the party leaders and what issues matter most as Saskatchewan enters into the 2024 provincial election campaign.
Saskatoon
-
Economy, crime, schools and health top the list of Saskatchewan election campaign promises
The Saskatchewan election campaign is underway, with voting day on Oct. 28. Here's a look at key issues and party promises:
Toronto
Break-in at Mississauga home leaves 1 dead, 2 in hospital
One person is dead and two others are in hospital after a break-in at a Mississauga home early Tuesday morning ended in gunfire, Peel police say.
-
The second teen to be sentenced in the death of a Toronto homeless man will not serve any more time in custody but will spend close to two years under probation.
-
The island airport will be back on the agenda at Toronto City Hall today as a new report about extending the runway at Billy Bishop Airport comes to Mayor Olivia Chow's Executive Committee.
Montreal
Quebec premier floats idea of 'waiting zones' in Canada for asylum seekers
Quebec Premier Francois Legault says his government has asked Ottawa to set up "waiting zones" for asylum seekers, as is the practice in France.
-
The official opposition maintains that Environment Minister Benoit Charette is not the right man for the job, while its officials are denouncing political interference in the Northvolt project.
-
Ottawa
3 design concepts unveiled for new Alexandra Bridge connecting Ottawa-Gatineau
Three design concepts have been unveiled to replace the aging Alexandra Bridge connecting Ottawa and Gatineau over the Ottawa River.
-
The Ottawa Police Service is investigating a crash between a vehicle and an e-scooter that left a youth with serious injuries on Monday morning.
-
The abatement and decommissioning work at 24 Sussex Drive is complete, as the National Capital Commission awaits a decision by the federal government on the future of the official residence of the prime minister.
Atlantic
N.B. PC candidate under fire for comparing Policy 713 to Canadian residential schools
A Progressive Conservative candidate in New Brunswick’s upcoming election is under fire Tuesday morning for a Facebook post she made on Truth and Reconciliation Day.
-
Northumberland Ferries Limited says ferry service between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island won’t resume for at least another two weeks as both vessels continue to undergo repairs.
-
Environment Canada has issued frost advisories for much of New Brunswick.
London
Leaves of absence announced at TVDSB
Some officials with the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) have been placed on leave while an operational review is being conducted. Staff were notified of the leaves in an e-mail from Interim Director of Education Bill Tucker.
-
Emergency crews were called to a private property on Evelyn Drive in Thames Centre just after midnight on Tuesday.
-
London has Canada's highest rate of vacant downtown office space, according to a new report. Real estate investment firm, CBRE, said core vacancy hit 31.4 per cent in the third quarter of this year.
Kitchener
Ontario's minimum wage increases to $17.20 today
Those earning minimum wage in Ontario will now make more money per hour. The annual wage increase is tied to inflation and jumps to $17.20 per hour on Tuesday, marking a 3.9 per cent increase from the previous rate of $16.55 per hour.
-
Farmers from Wilmot, Ont. have taken their land assembly protest to Premier Doug Ford.
-
Police said a woman, identified by friends and family as Susan Bard, was riding southbound when she was hit by the driver of a Ford sedan.
Northern Ontario
-
Central Ont. man killed by commercial vehicle on Highway 17
Provincial police say a 58-year-old central Ontario man was the pedestrian killed by a commercial vehicle on Highway 17 last week.
-
As the investigation continues into the fatal northern Ontario house fire that killed four people on the evening of Sept. 19, police have released some details about the victims.
N.L.
Marathon goat: Animal runner wins hearts and a medal after crashing Newfoundland race
He may not have logged the fastest time or even gone the full distance, but residents of a Newfoundland town agree the goat who unexpectedly joined the local weekend half marathon was the event's undisputed champion.
-
A mother in a community where the cost of living is one of the highest in the country says grocery prices are 'inhumane' and retailers are putting profits ahead of people’s basic human right to food.
-
A soccer game in England on Tuesday night drove a spike in online traffic across the Atlantic to a website launched by the Newfoundland and Labrador government.