Get Advice. Get Inspired. Get it Done.
 
Are you ready to tackle your to-do list? For all your home projects, find the help you need to get it done at the Vancouver Fall Home Show, Oct. 24-27 at the Vancouver Convention Centre.
 
Connect with hundreds of trusted experts and don't miss Bryan Baeumler from Bryan’s All In streaming on STACKTV on Friday, October 25 and Saturday, October 26.
 
From kitchen and bath to flooring and decor, discover the latest trends, find innovative solutions and get practical advice.
 
Thursday, October 24th, is free admission for everyone, courtesy of JC Custom Home Improvement inc. 4pm - 8pm. Get your tickets at here!

