Violent attack on girl captured on video in Kelowna, B.C., RCMP investigating

Police in Kelowna, B.C., say they're investigating a violent attack on a girl that was captured on video on Friday night.

RCMP say they are "reviewing very clear and detailed video of the incident to identify all of those involved," including "primary aggressors" and witnesses.

They say the video has been circulating "widely" online in the Kelowna community.

The Mounties say the attack was one of several incidents of youth committing criminal offences, including assault and mischief near a beachfront park in the city.

They're asking anyone with information about the assault, including any witnesses who have yet to speak with investigators, to come forward to police.

A statement from Sgt. Laura Pollock with Kelowna RCMP says filming or posting video online for the purpose of humiliating another person is "unacceptable," and video showing evidence of a crime should not be circulated publicly.

The Mounties say investigators believe several additional violent incidents went unreported in Kelowna over the weekend, and they're asking community members to "take an active stand against violence" by reporting it right away.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2024.