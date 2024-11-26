Toy Mountain is back for another year!

Tis the season for giving and we hope you’ll be able to join us in helping families in need in our communities this holiday season.

Toy Mountain returns to Guildford Town Centre(opens in a new tab) from November 27th to November 29th!

We’ll be on site accepting new unwrapped toys at centre court and accepting cash donations online, all in support of the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau(opens in a new tab).

Join CTV Vancouver, MOVE 103.5 and 94.5 Virgin Radio on location at Guildford Town Centre:

· November 27th – 10am to 9pm

· November 28th – 5:30am to 9pm

· November 29th – 5:30am to 7pm

For all the early risers who donate on-site between 6am and 10am on November 28th & November 29th, Triple O’s(opens in a new tab) will treat you to a complimentary breakfast to-go!

Thanks to the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau, your donations to Toy Mountain will help put smiles on faces of many families this holiday season.

Donate below directly to the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau.

Thanks to You Move Me(opens in a new tab) for helping with transporting our mountain once all toys have been collected!

Toy Mountain 2024, presented by Alpine Credits(opens in a new tab) and Applewood Auto Group(opens in a new tab).