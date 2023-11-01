Toy Mountain is back for another year!

Tis the season for giving and we hope you’ll be able to join us in helping families in need in our communities this holiday season.

Toy Mountain returns to Guildford Town Centre on November 30th and December 1st! We’ll be on site accepting new unwrapped toys at centre court and accepting cash donations online, all in support of the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau.

Join CTV Vancouver on location at Guildford Town Centre on November 30th and December 1st, and MOVE 103.5 and 94.5 Virgin Radio on location at Guildford Town Centrefrom 5:30am to 9pm on November 30 and 5:30am to 7pm December 1.

For all the early risers who make a donation on sitebetween 6am and 10am, Triple O’s will treat you to a complimentary breakfast to-go on Thursday and Friday!

Thanks to the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau, your donations to Toy Mountain will help put smiles on faces of many families this holiday season.

Donate now to Toy Mountain, presented by Alpine Credits and Applewood Cares.