Enjoy big-time family fun at Monster Jam®, where the world’s best drivers and their 12,000-pound monster trucks tear up the dirt in intense competitions of speed and skill. Don’t miss the action at the Pacific Coliseum on September 28th & 29th!

Witness crazy skills and all-out racing in fierce head-to-head battles for the Event Championship. You’ll be close to the action as the world’s most popular trucks like Grave Digger®, El Toro Loco®, Megalodon® and more push the limits in Freestyle, Skills, Donut and Racing competitions. Monster Jam also features breathtaking Freestyle Motocross exhibitions. Make memories to last a lifetime. Monster Jam. As Big As It Gets! ™

The fun begins at the Monster Jam® Pit Party, where you can get up close to the massive trucks, enjoy family-friendly activities, meet your favourite drivers, get autographs, and take pictures. This fun-filled experience is the only place to get an insider’s look at how these 12,000-pound trucks are built to stand up to the competition. Family-fun activities vary by location. The Monster Jam Pit Party – there’s nothing like it.

To buy tickets now, click here! For more information, click here.

