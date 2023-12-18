Just For Laughs VANCOUVER 2024

Get ready for some big laughs as Just For Laughs VANCOUVER, in association with SiriusXM Canada, brings the lively spirit of comedy back to the city with their 8th edition of the festival from February 15th to 24th!

Don’t miss hilarious headliners like Bill Burr, Brett Goldstein, Ronny Chieng, Wanda Sykes, Ben Schwartz & Friends, Marlon Wayans, Bassem Youssef, Nicole Byer, Bob The Drag Queen & so many more!

As Western Canada’s biggest comedy festival, this year’s line-up will feature many of your favourite comedians including comedy icons you’ve always wanted to see, and emerging stars you may already know from TikTok and YouTube; alongside hilarious hosts of today’s most downloaded comedy podcasts. Also joining are some of today’s prominent international stand-up comedians from Egypt, Mexico, Australia, the U.K. and Brazil, who will also perform in various languages.

The festival is also excited to present the annual “Best of the West” presented by SiriusXM, the unique comedy series showcase highlighting B.C.’s local talent! This year’s line-up includes Big Dog Energy, Bloodfeud: Stand up vs. Improv, Camp! Comedy!, Chill, Comedy!, Comedy in the Forecast & more.

For tickets and more information, click here!