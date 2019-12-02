VANCOUVER -- A player for the Ottawa Senators is being lauded for helping to prevent a robbery in downtown Vancouver on Sunday.

Defenceman Mark Borowiecki was in the area of West Cordova and Granville streets around 1:30 p.m. when he thwarted the theft by "clotheslining a guy on a bike" who had stolen a bag, according to TSN 1200.

The Ottawa sports radio station went on to say Borowiecki wrestled the suspect to the ground and retrieved the bag.

Local police said they were thankful for his actions but encouraged people to phone police if they witness a crime.

"Vancouver Police are investigating a report of a Theft from Auto in which the witness, Mark Borowiecki, did assist in retrieving the stolen property and notifying the VPD," said Sgt. Aaron Roed in an emailed statement. "We are grateful for Mark's assistance and do recommend that if anybody does witness a crime to immediately notify the Vancouver Police and to stay safe."

The Senators play the Canucks on Tuesday night at Rogers Arena.