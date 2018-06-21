

The family of four that was rescued from rugged terrain in northwestern B.C. this week had headed out on an adventure they weren't quite prepared for, according to police.

An extensive search effort was launched for Oregon residents Michelle Lesaca, Jeffrey Phan and their two young children after their 2018 Toyota Yaris was found abandoned by a highway outside Dease Lake Monday.

A volunteer pilot managed to spot the family walking along the shoreline of Kinaskan Lake on Wednesday afternoon, in an area marked by little used and challenging terrain.

"It is an extreme forest," said Dave Jephson of Terrace Search and Rescue. "It is not a place to walk and hike."

Before the rescue, search crews from Terrace, Stewart and Smithers had begun fearing for the worst. The family had left a sign in their Yaris indicating they went to find fuel, but police found no sign that they had stopped at any gas stations in the area.

Lesaca, Phan and their children, ages two and three, were found on the far side of Kinaskan Lake, an estimated 30 kilometre walk from their car.

It's unclear what led them in that direction. Police said they have since learned the family was bound for Alaska, and planned to camp along the way.

Unfortunately, while they had some camping supplies, they were not entirely prepared for the backcountry.

"It seems they may have underestimated the vastness of northern BC, such as the distances between services and were not adequately prepared for the trip they had planned," Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said in a news release.

The mystery surrounding the family's disappearance was heightened by some of the initial details police were able to gather. After speaking with police in Oregon and relatives, investigators learned the family had plans to travel to the Philippines last month before changing plans at the last minute.

Evidence suggests they checked for their May 25 flight out of Portland, but cancelled their tickets and never boarded the plane.

Instead, they drove to Canada, crossing the border near Fernie, B.C. two weeks later.

Now that the family has been found, police said there are "many partner agencies" who are helping them reach their destination in Alaska. They are not facing any criminal charges, and are said to be "doing well."

"The RCMP wish to thank everyone involved that saw this situation come to a successful and happy conclusion," Saunderson said.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Breanna Karstens-Smith and Sarah MacDonald

Correction: A previous version of this story reported the family was found 130 kilometres from their car. Search teams estimate they were located up to 30 kilometres' walking distance from the vehicle.