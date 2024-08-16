VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Operator of boat that caught fire was impaired, Richmond RCMP say

    A boat burns off Richmond's Garry Point Park on Aug. 15, 2024. (X/RaynorShima) A boat burns off Richmond's Garry Point Park on Aug. 15, 2024. (X/RaynorShima)
    The operator of a boat that erupted in flames off the coast of Richmond's Steveston neighbourhood this week was impaired, according to the RCMP.

    Cpl. Adriana O'Malley told CTV News the fire was reported around 2:20 p.m. Thursday near Garry Point Park.

    "The complainant advised two people had jumped off the boat and had been picked up by another vessel," O'Malley said in an email.

    Emergency crews responded to the scene and confirmed both occupants from the burning boat were safe.

    Officers also arrested one person for impaired operation of a vessel.

    "The boat operator was released on a police undertaking and charges are pending," O'Malley said.

    It's unclear what caused the initial fire. Authorities said the incident remains under investigation.

