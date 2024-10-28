Protesters rally in effort to save trees slated for removal in Delta park

As workers arrived on Monday morning with metal fencing to section off portions of Winskill Park in Tsawwassen, a group of protestors gathered in a forested corner of the park where the City of Delta plans to cut down a stand of trees.

"You know, people walk their dogs in here. It's one of the first frisbee golf places. The eagles, the owls. Someone saw a deer in here last week," said Seth Phillips, one of the protesters.

The City of Delta said it needs to cut down the trees to make way for amenities the community's growing population requires. It said it held broad public consultations on the plan, including six open houses.

"Public input appears to have been ignored. I was at the first public input session and the people there objected very strongly," said Norman Taylor, who also attended the protest.

The $120-million park redevelopment includes a new aquatic centre to replace the nearly 50-year-old facility that currently exists.

Plans also call for the addition of a fourth baseball diamond along with 350 new parking spaces.

According to the city, the parking lot will occupy the footprint of the existing aquatic centre so that part of the plan does not affect any trees.

City manager Donny van Dyk told CTV News a report from an independent arborist found only six of the trees slated for removal are deemed to be in good health.

"We have a detailed reforestation plan that we're going to be engaging with the public on to make sure trees are replaced on at least a two for one basis going forward," van Dyk said.

He said care will be taken to examine the trees for occupied nests before they are cut down.

Despite the city's promises, the protestors remain undeterred and say they plan to do whatever they can to protect the stand of trees.

"I think we need to just come together. We need to make a statement," Phillips said. "I don't know the lengths that everyone here is willing to go to to protect this forest. But I think it's our duty to."

Delta police attended Monday's protest but said it was peaceful and lawful with no arrests being made.

Construction on the park redevelopment is scheduled to begin shortly.

Barring any significant changes, the new facilities are expected to be complete and operational sometime in 2027.