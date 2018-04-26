A taxidermied teaching tool nicknamed "Justin Beaver" has been returned to the B.C. park where it first went missing, joining a second bucktoothed critter that was donated in its absence.

The lesser-known Justin went missing last week, after being left outside during a demonstration for schoolchildren at Chilliwack's Cheam Lake Wetlands.

After noting his disappearance, the Fraser Valley Regional District put out a mock "wanted" poster asking that whoever took the 10-kilogram rodent home bring him back.

"As a longstanding fixture in our educational program, we were optimistic that by sharing the story of Justin's disappearance he might be returned," regional parks manager Christina Vugteveen said in a statement.

The unusual story made headlines, and prompted a kind couple on Vancouver Island to turn over their own stuffed beaver so the wetlands education program could continue.

"We have named our new addition 'Sidney' in honour of his hometown," FVRD corporate affairs manager Jennifer Kinneman said.

While it seemed to some that Justin was gone for good, the district posted a statement Thursday quoting the popstar Justin was named after: "Never Say Never."

Officials aren't providing details of what happened, but said they are grateful to the person who turned the furry fugitive back in.

And with a new friend to keep him company, there's going to be One Less Lonely… beaver.