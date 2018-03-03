

CTV Vancouver





One person died Saturday after a single-vehicle crash on Golden Ears Way near 210th Street in Maple Ridge, according to Ridge Meadows RCMP.

According to witnesses, officers arrived in the area around noon, where they found a vehicle that had driven off the road and into a farmer’s field. A horizontal bar from a chain-link fence appeared to have penetrated the windshield of the vehicle.

At 4:45 p.m., police tweeted confirmation of the incident, saying there were two people in the vehicle at the time, and that the passenger had died.

Police confirming serious single vehicle accident today on Golden Ears Way. Two occupants. Tragically passenger has died. Police investigation continues. No further details will be released. — Ridge Meadows RCMP (@RidgeRCMP) March 4, 2018

Golden Ears Way was closed to traffic between 203rd Street and Laity Street for several hours after the incident.