VANCOUVER -- A fire in B.C.'s Okanagan has grown to 1,000 hectares, with thousands of homes either on evacuation alert or evacuation order.

The fire, which is burning north of Okanagan Falls on the east side of Skaha Lake, was first discovered Tuesday and quickly grew in estimated size. The last update came from the BC Wildfire Service at about 10:15 p.m.

According to the wildfire service, the blaze isn't at all contained and is "burning in difficult rocky sloped terrain with limited access points for ground crews." There were 21 fire crew members on scene overnight.

There are 319 properties under evacuation order in the Heritage Hills area and near McLean Creek Road. Residents were ordered to leave their properties immediately Tuesday.

Thousands more are on evacuation alert in the area. There are 3,669 properties in the south east part of Penticton that are on alert, including those within these street boundaries:

Lakeside Road

South Main

Main Street

Industrial/Okanagan Avenue

Alison Street

Penticton Creek

Syer Road

An additional 116 properties in Upper Carmi area and one home north of Heritage Hills is under an alert, while the Skaha Bluffs Provincial Park has also been placed under warning.

An evacuation alert, the Regional District of the Okanagan Similkameen says, is to prepare residents in case of an evacuation order.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.