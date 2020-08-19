VANCOUVER -- A special air quality statement has been issued for Whistler, B.C., because of wildfire smoke in the area.

Environment Canada says the area is expected to be impacted by wildfire smoke over the next 24 to 48 hours, according to a statement posted Wednesday afternoon, though conditions are expected to improve by Thursday night.

"Precipitation across the province (except for the southeast) is expected to reduce smoke levels by tomorrow evening," the weather agency's statement says.

The air quality health index for Whistler is still currently listed as low risk.

The next update from the weather agency is expected to be issued Thursday.

"Wildfire smoke is a natural part of our environment, but it is important to (be) mindful that exposure to smoke may affect your health," the statement says.

Those with pre-existing health conditions, respiratory infections, older adults, pregnant women and infants are among those who could be more impacted by the smoke, the weather agency says.

People are advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay cool, and stop activities if breathing becomes uncomfortable.

Anyone with a chronic illness should also carry any fast-acting medication with them.

"If you or those in your care are exposed to wildfire smoke, consider taking extra precautions to reduce your exposure," the agency's statement reads. "Wildfire smoke is a constantly changing mixture of particles and gasses which includes many chemicals that can harm your health."