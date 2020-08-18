VANCOUVER -- ​A wildfire burning near Lillooet, B.C., is currently classified as out of control, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service.

The agency says the Laluwissin Creek fire is burning just over 28 kilometres southeast of Lillooet and is about 10 hectares in size. It is visible from Highway 12, Lillooet and the surrounding area.

Air tankers and helicopters were used to fight the fire Monday, and crews worked overnight to try to contain the blaze.

"The fire experienced no growth overnight," the B.C. Wildfire Service said in a tweet Tuesday. "Today the fire is a smouldering ground fire with no open flame."

There are 22 firefighters and one helicopter now fighting the blaze, which is suspected to be human-caused, according to the fire agency.

The B.C. Wildfire Service says 79 fires have been sparked in the last two days after a lightning storm moved across B.C. Sunday night.