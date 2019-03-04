

CTV Vancouver





Police say they have found the car involved in a serious collision that injured two police officers who are a part of the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Service.

Authorities said the officers had pulled over at the side of North Fraser Way and were standing outside when a vehicle slammed into them shortly before noon.

"They were in south Burnaby training their dogs," said Cpl. Michael Kalanj."They were just in the area doing their job, outside their vehicle, when the incident occurred."

Kalanj said police received a report of a possible impaired driver on Byrne Road before the crash.

But before police could engage the vehicle, it fled down Byrne Road, driving into oncoming traffic and travelling several blocks before striking the officers.

Kalanj told a press conference that the white Toyota Camry which they believe struck officers was found abandoned near the scene of the collision.

The injured officers were rushed to hospital with injuries police described as serious but not life-threatening.

Witnesses said the vehicle involved in the crash was a white sedan that had a new driver sign on the back. Gaurav Kisan told CTV News the driver fled the scene.

"They hit the police officers and then they ran away," he said.

Kisan believes the driver would have known the officers were hit based on the damage the sedan sustained.

Another witness says he saw an officer go flying.

"Literally, the one officer went flying in the air. He went 15 feet," Roberto Farinha said, estimating the white sedan was going 75 to 90 km/h at the time of the collision.

"They were really badly hurt. I think he's gonna live but it's not good. The other one, his leg was snapped completely the opposite way," he said.

The officers' names haven't been released, but Burnaby RCMP confirmed one of them is a Mountie and the other is from the Abbotsford Police Department.

A stretch of North Fraser Way between Byrne Road and Glenlyon Parkway has been closed as police investigate what happened. Drivers have been asked to avoid the area pending further notice.

Anyone who witnessed what happened has also been urged to contact the Burnaby RCMP detachment at 604-646-9511.