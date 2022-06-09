Officer involved in Chilliwack shooting could face charges after watchdog investigation

An officer could face a charge connected to a 2021 shooting, B.C.'s police watchdog announced Thursday.

The Independent Investigations Office released an update into a situation that unfolded in Chilliwack on Jan. 12, 2021. On that day, police were called about a domestic incident.

The man who was allegedly involved left the area in a vehicle and, nearly two hours later, police found and boxed the vehicle in to approach the suspect near Lickman and Keith Wilson roads.

"An interaction occurred which resulted in shots being fired by police," the IIO said in its update. "The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries."

At the time, police said they believed the suspect had a weapon.

After concluding its review of the incident, the IIO determined "reasonable grounds exist to believe that one officer may have committed offences in relation to the use of a firearm" and forwarded a report to B.C. Prosecution Service to consider charges.

"In order to approve any charges, the B.C. Prosecution Service must be satisfied that there is a substantial likelihood of conviction based on the evidence gathered by the IIO, and that prosecution be required in the public interest," the IIO's statement said.

The IIO is tasked with looking into all incidents involving B.C. police officers that result in death or serious harm to a member of the public.

So far this month, charges have been approved by BCPS against two other Lower Mainland officers. On Tuesday, a charge of driving without due care and attention was approved against Cpl. Steven Vandelft after a pedestrian was allegedly struck by an officer in an unmarked vehicle last year.

Just days before that, BCPS announced a charge of assault causing bodily harm against Const. Jagjeet Bassan in connection to an incident that allegedly happened on June 4, 2021, while the officer was on duty. No additional details about the incident were provided, but the IIO told CTV News Vancouver that charge didn't come from one of its investigations.