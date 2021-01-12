CHILLIWACK, B.C. -- A rural stretch of road in Chilliwack has been taped off by RCMP following a police-involved shooting that sent one person to hospital.

The Upper Fraser Valley RCMP tweeted Tuesday morning asking people to avoid Lickman Road, near Keith Wilson Road, not far from the Rotary Trail along the Chilliwack River.

In a news release issued shortly after noon, the B.C. RCMP provided more information.

It says Mounties were called to the area at around 7 a.m. for allegations a man had threatened and injured a female victim.

Police say they were told the woman was able to escape the home where the incident happened and the man left the property, but that he continued to send what the RCMP called "concerning messages and threats."

Members of the Chilliwack RCMP went to the scene to track down the male suspect, and a nearby school was put in a hold-and-secure as they searched.

Mounties say an officer found a suspect sitting in his vehicle in a parking lot about an hour and a half after the initial call.

"The officer waited for back-up and at approximately 9 a.m. officers boxed in the man's vehicle and approached him," the RCMP said in a statement.

"Police advise that the suspect reportedly had a weapon and during the course of the interaction the man was shot."

BC Emergency Health Services confirmed with CTV News that a person was taken to hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds shortly before 9:30 a.m.

While the area is relatively rural, there are several homes along the stretch that’s been taped off by police.

B.C.’s civilian police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office, confirmed it has also been called to the scene.

Around 11 a.m. it appeared an IIO investigator was being escorted past the police roadblock towards the scene.

The IIO said more information would be released Tuesday afternoon.

Mounties say they are still investigating the initial complaint that brought officers to the area.