'Offended' caller asks B.C. RCMP to remove man's camouflage pants

A pair of camouflage pants prompted an unusual request for RCMP assistance in B.C.'s West Kootenay region last week.

Authorities said a 27-year-old man called the Trail and Greater District RCMP detachment on Sept. 8 to report a man who was apparently wearing military-issued camouflage in the community's downtown.

"The man said he was offended on behalf of the military as he believed civilians were not allowed to wear these kinds of pants," the RCMP said in a news release. "The man requested that the officer locate the man and remove his pants."

An officer told the caller removing someone's pants would be illegal, and said the man replied that he would do so himself "under order of King of England."

Authorities were eventually able to convince the caller to stand down.

It's unclear whether an actual offence took place, though wearing the uniform of the Canadian Forces – or any uniform similar enough that it's likely to be mistaken for military attire – is illegal under Section 419 of the Criminal Code.

In a statement, Sgt. Mike Wicentowich of the Trail and Greater District RCMP said officers "did look for the man reportedly wearing the camouflage pants downtown, but unsurprising(ly) couldn't find him."