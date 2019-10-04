

Megan Devlin, CTV News Vancouver





A dog that helped North Shore Rescue on many missions over the years has died, the search and rescue organization announced Thursday.

Nan, the service's "beloved" Belgium Malinois, lived to be 11 and a half years old, NSR said in a Facebook post.

"Nan was a sweet girl with a love for the wilderness," the post continued. "She helped our team on many search calls, as well as at countless educational events. She never failed to get smiles out of those she encountered, and we will sorely miss her company."

She started her career with Bella Coola Valley Search and Rescue before joining NSR five years ago. She was a registered search dog with the B.C. Search Dog Association.

NSR also shared photos of Nan being loaded into the helicopter to help on missions.