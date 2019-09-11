

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





A Vancouver family's dog has been found, after it went missing while in the care of an online sitter.

Sami, a two-year-old shepherd mix, went missing last Friday after her family dropped her off with a pet sitter they hired online.

But on Wednesday one of Sami's owners posted on social media that the dog had been found.

After a long stakeout yesterday...we went home dejected, leaving her bed behind. Got a call this morning she was sleeping in it! We’ve got our girl back ❤️ — Shannon Brennan (@Shanrosebrennan) September 11, 2019

The Brennan family staked out a spot in East Vancouver and after not finding her, left her dog bed out overnight. Wednesday morning, they got a call that Sami was found sleeping in her bed.

The family had found a dog-sitter online using Rover, dropped the dog off and left for a wedding on Vancouver Island.

They'd booked the sitter on Rover, a Seattle-based company that connects dog owners with local pet-sitters who advertise through its website.

"I thought I have to have some trust in the service this person provides, this is what they do," Michael Brennan told CTV News earlier this week.

On Friday night, the family received a message from the dog-sitter telling them that their pet was missing.

"He then said, 'I'm sorry, your dog is gone. I will no longer be responding to any more communication with you,' and that was it," Brennan added.

Lorie Chortyk with BC SPCA said the first hours are very important when a dog is missing.

"If you are looking after someone else's pet and they go missing, act very quickly," Chortyk said.

In this case, the owners were lucky.

Sami was reunited with her family Wednesday morning.

