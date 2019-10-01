

Megan Devlin, CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER - A woman who injured her ankle while hiking near Vancouver was found by a man who phoned 911 after her hiking companions went ahead without her.

According to North Shore Rescue, the woman had been hiking Coliseum Mountain Trail, above Norvan Falls, with a group they believe she'd met on an online meetup site. The group had split up during the hike, with three faster hikers going ahead and two slower ones staying behind.

The injured woman was in the two-person slow group, but the male companion she was hiking with went on without her. It's not clear if he left her behind before or after she hurt her ankle.

North Shore Rescue responded to the call at about 7 p.m. Sunday, and on their way up rescuers encountered the rest of the woman's hiking group as they were preparing to leave. According to NSR, the group had no plans to call 911.

"Obviously, this is extremely concerning that a hiking group would leave one member behind and had no plans to contact authorities," a Facebook post by NSR said.

The search and rescue manager had a "long chat" with the group, emphasizing that not calling for help if someone doesn't return can be a life-threatening decision.

Crews found the woman and the Good Samaritan, provided first aid and were able to get her down the mountain safely. NSR added they'd like to thank the man who helped the woman and phoned 911—a difficult task since the area is known for having very poor cellphone reception.