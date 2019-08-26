Monday marks International Dog Day, a day for dog owners and lovers to show their puppreciation for their four-legged friends.

The day has prompted many to share photos of their beloved canines on social media.

Happy #InternationalDogDay to all our best friends ��



Here’s a flashback to some amazing #ExtremeDogs performing at halftime����



Send us a photo of your puppies! ��@FusionActs pic.twitter.com/7kBO3x11Ci — BC LIONS (@BCLions) August 26, 2019

It's #InternationalDogDay !!! Send us a pic of your good bois and girls, their names and we'll tell you what position they'll play on the Titans if we assemble a doggo division! ��#ForceOfNature pic.twitter.com/LmfsMRV84j — Vancouver Titans (@VancouverTitans) August 26, 2019

Happy International Dog Day from me & Brodie! pic.twitter.com/NZmK1CXG9d — Marke Driesschen (@ctv_marke) August 26, 2019

International Dog Day is also an opportunity for some local police forces to profile their furry partners.

From all our #VPDCanine ‘s to your four legged companions happy #internationaldogday now go give that dog a bone! �� pic.twitter.com/MNRlXVOAAe — VPD Canine Unit (@VPDCanine) August 26, 2019

Police Service Dog (PSD) Ryder can't help but smile - it's #InternationalDogDay & he's a good boy! ❤️����



If you'd like to see more photos of our incredible #PoliceDogs & find out when the 2020 #VPD Dog Calendar will be going on sale, follow @VPDCanine!#HeroDog #DogsWithJobs pic.twitter.com/NRYsR36nPM — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) August 26, 2019

This is Transit Police dog Blaze. He is one of six explosive detection dogs who work to keep transit safe in Metro Vancouver #InternationalDogDay (1/6) pic.twitter.com/Ya8mMlwZ0e — Metro Vancouver Transit Police (@TransitPolice) August 26, 2019

The SPCA using the day to educate dog owners by sharing some tips while the City of Vancouver is reminding owners the importance of licensing their pets.