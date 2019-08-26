Social media going 'mutts' for International Dog Day
The City of Vancouver celebrates International Dog Day. Source: Twitter.com/CityofVancouver
Published Monday, August 26, 2019 4:48PM PDT
Monday marks International Dog Day, a day for dog owners and lovers to show their puppreciation for their four-legged friends.
The day has prompted many to share photos of their beloved canines on social media.
International Dog Day is also an opportunity for some local police forces to profile their furry partners.
The SPCA using the day to educate dog owners by sharing some tips while the City of Vancouver is reminding owners the importance of licensing their pets.