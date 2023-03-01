'Now is the time': Surrey Board of Trade calls for city to open its doors to cannabis industry

Surrey, B.C. -

The Surrey Board of Trade released a report Wednesday indicating its support for cannabis retailers to operate in the city, while also recommending sweeping changes to the industry as a whole.

"Our message to the City of Surrey, to all levels of government, is, 'You need to reduce the red tape for cannabis businesses,'" said Anita Huberman, president of the Surrey Board of Trade.

"Now is the time to allow cannabis businesses in Surrey."

The report calls for eased regulations and streamlined licensing and zoning processes.

"With all the red tape that exists and all the taxation measures and all the rules, it's very difficult for cannabis retailers to survive," said Huberman.

"It is dire straits right now," said B.C. dispensary owner Vikram Sachdeva.

"The province and the municipalities need to work together and understand this industry will only grow if they combine their thoughts and let us move forward easily."

Sachdeva says high regulated costs and strict bylaws are added hurdles making it hard for business owners to turn a profit.

"Let's be honest, the five-year leases are coming up. I anticipate a number of shutdowns," he said.

Sachdeva says on a $4.50 pre-rolled joint (0.5 grams), his business profits less than $1. He says the federal excise tax of $1 per gram of cannabis is responsible for roughly 20 per cent of his costs alone.

Huberman also recommends a change to the excise tax.

"We're hearing complete exhaustion dealing with the red tape, dealing with the taxation," said Huberman.

Despite marijuana being federally legal since 2018, B.C.'s second-largest city has yet to allow cannabis retailers to operate in its city limits. However, there appears to be momentum with a new city council in place.

"This new council will consider allowing cannabis stores in Surrey," said Mayor Brenda Locke.

"I have asked staff to work on a report to develop a measured approach for the potential introduction of retail cannabis locations in Surrey. Once completed, the report will be brought forth to council for consideration."

"I think we need to make sure that we open cannabis stores in a responsible fashion," added Linda Annis, a Surrey city councillor.

"(That means) putting them in city centres, not putting them close to schools and perhaps asking the operators to sign a good neighbour agreement."

The report is expected to presented to council within the next few months. CTV News reached out to the provincial government for comment on streamlining the zoning and licensing process but did not receive a response before deadline.