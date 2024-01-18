'Not the outcome police were hoping for': Prolific B.C. offender released on bail

A prolific offender in B.C. has been released on bail shortly after being arrested, according to Mounties.

Creston RCMP received a report of a man involved in an alleged violent assault on a woman on Jan. 10. RCMP identified the man as Clark Hills, who they say is "very well known" to them.

"The Southeast District Emergency Response and Containment Teams were present in the Creston Valley on other matters and it was determined that they would be utilized to assist with surveillance and the locating of Hills," Mounties said in a news release Thursday. "While conducting a surveillance operation, the suspect was located and challenged by police."

Once challenged, the man fled on foot into a residential area near 12th Avenue and Alder Street.

With the help of Police Dog Services, RCMP were eventually able to track down the suspect hiding in a bystander's outbuilding.

"The suspect continued to be unco-operative and failed to comply with demands to improve the safety of the situation," Mounties said, adding that the police dog then "made contact" with the suspect.

He was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries related to the contact with the police dog, and then lodged in RCMP cells.

Fifty-year-old Clark Patrick Hills of Creston has been charged with assault causing bodily harm. Hills has since been released from custody on bail and is bound by numerous release conditions, including not being in Creston or anywhere within a 50-kilometre radius of the town.

"This was a dynamic arrest of an individual that has an extensive history of violence and fleeing from police. It was in the absolute interest of the public to get Hills off the streets and into custody," Sgt. Brandon Buliziuk said in the release. "His subsequent release on bail was not the outcome police were hoping for, but his 'no go' Creston condition will help to alleviate public safety concerns associated to his behaviour in the Creston Valley."