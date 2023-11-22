Not all communities consulted about expansion of B.C.'s speculation tax
Several new communities will soon be subject to the speculation and vacancy tax, the province announced Wednesday.
The province will be adding 13 municipalities next year, to the 46—including those in the Metro Vancouver and Capital regional districts—already captured by the tax.
“It has been making a difference in these communities and we have to keep going,” said Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon.
Eight of the new spots are in the Okanagan and Southern Interior, including Penticton, Vernon and Kamloops.
And five are on Vancouver Island, including Courtenay, Qualicum Beach and Parksville.
“Homes shouldn’t be left empty, and they shouldn't be used as investments for speculators,” said Finance Minister Katrine Conroy.
Asked about the new additions to the list, bringing the total to 59 communities, Conroy said many had sought out the change.
“Times have changed and housing has become more unaffordable, and communities are asking for it,” she said.
Not all the places on the new list were happy about it, however. Penticton’s mayor, Julius Bloomfield, issued an online statement Wednesday afternoon that included, “It is extremely disappointing that this action has been taken with zero consultation.”
The statement continues, “That this unilateral decision to expand the speculation tax to our community has come at the same time we’re still trying to understand the consequences of the changes to the short-term (rental) regulations is especially concerning. We are very worried about the unintended consequences for our local economy by these actions.”
Meanwhile, Courtenay’s mayor, Bob Wells, said Wednesday he's happy his community has been added after pushing to be included—because 3.1 per cent of dwellings there sit empty.
“It’s pretty dire, I would say in Courtenay, I mean right now. We’re looking at a 0.8 per cent (vacancy) rate, and that’s an average, so depending on what you’re looking for, that could be as low as zero per cent,” said Wells Wednesday.
Property owners in the newest communities on the list will have to declare in 2025 how they used their property in 2024.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
UPDATED U.S. officials say 'no indication' Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion was terrorist attack, after Canadian caution
While Canadian government officials had been operating under the assumption that Wednesday's vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls was terror-related, according to national security sources, U.S. officials are now saying that while the investigation continues there is 'no indication of a terrorist attack' at this time.
Two people dead in Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion
Two people are dead after a speeding vehicle went airborne and then burst into flames at a border checkpoint at the Rainbow Bridge on Wednesday morning.
WHO asks China for details on respiratory illness outbreaks
The World Health Organization on Wednesday officially requested that China provide detailed information on an increase in respiratory illnesses and reported clusters of pneumonia in children.
Israeli official says talks continuing, hostage release won't take place before Friday
Israel and Hamas on Wednesday agreed to a four-day cease-fire in the war in Gaza -- a diplomatic breakthrough that will free dozens of hostages held by militants as well as Palestinians imprisoned in Israel, and bring a large influx of aid to the besieged territory.
Pope meets relatives of Israeli hostages and Palestinians in Gaza and sets off firestorm over words
Pope Francis met separately Wednesday with relatives of Israeli hostages in Gaza and Palestinians living through the war and set off a firestorm by using words that Vatican diplomats usually avoid: "terrorism" and, according to the Palestinians, "genocide."
Former RCMP official Cameron Jay Ortis found guilty of breaching secrets law
A jury has found former RCMP intelligence official Cameron Jay Ortis guilty of breaching Canada's secrets law.
Health Canada approves nationwide removal of blood donor ban sparked by mad cow fears
Health Canada has granted approval to lift a ban on blood donations from people who lived or travelled in the United Kingdom, Ireland or France for long periods of time in the 1980s and 1990s, Canadian Blood Services said Wednesday.
Exploding wild pig population on western Canadian prairie threatens to invade northern U.S. states
An exploding population of hard-to-eradicate 'super pigs' in Canada is threatening to spill south of the border, and northern states like Minnesota, North Dakota and Montana are taking steps to stop the invasion.
Liberals 'gobsmacked' by Conservative rejection of Canada-Ukraine trade bill
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is defending his party's unanimous rejection of a bill seeking to update the Canada-Ukraine Free Trade Agreement over carbon tax wording concerns, a move that has left the federal Liberals 'gobsmacked,' noting the deal doesn't impose any pollution pricing regime.
Vancouver Island
-
'More kids are going hungry': Vancouver Island charities see surge in demand
A charity feeding kids in B.C. is seeing an unprecedented surge in demand, generating a wait list for the first time to serve 17 communities.
-
Oak Bay man raising awareness after second heart attack in a month
An Oak Bay man is raising awareness about the warning signs of a heart attack after suffering two of them a month apart. The 54-year-old didn’t have all the textbook warning signs, which cardiologists say isn’t uncommon.
-
Not all communities consulted about expansion of B.C.'s speculation tax
Several new communities will soon be subject to the speculation and vacancy tax, the province announced Wednesday. Not all the places on the new list were happy about it, however.
Calgary
-
Calgarian forced to pay more than $100k and stranded by insurance company after vacation heart attack
A Calgary man who had a heart attack and required emergency life-saving surgery while on a tropical vacation more than two weeks ago is still waiting for a hospital bed back home.
-
CTV viewers reach out to senior to help pay close to $2,200 city impound tab
A Calgary senior who was forced to pay over $2,000 of impound fees after his 26-year-old truck was stolen from his home last month has been helped out by CTV News viewers.
-
Calgary council passes 2024 budget adjustments, residential property taxes to jump 7.8 per cent
Calgary councillors have passed recommended budget adjustments for next year, which includes plans to boost spending to tackle transit and safety issues and an effort to shift more of the tax burden from businesses onto the residential base.
Edmonton
-
Doctors describe 'crumbling' health system as Alberta bolsters recruitment efforts
With intensive-care capacity in Alberta hospitals nearing capacity and emergency room wait times hitting double-digits hours, doctors are sounding the alarm that the province's health system is failing and will only get worse as the respiratory virus season progresses.
-
Hurricanes roar to big early lead over visiting Oilers, coast to win
Teuvo Teravainen and Seth Jarvis each had a goal and an assist and the Carolina Hurricanes scored four goals in a 5:31 span in the first period in a 6-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night.
-
Edmonton city council faces fine property-tax balancing act in budget talks
Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi says core city services such as transit, snow clearing and building maintenance have been chronically underfunded — and that this city council has been left holding the bag.
Toronto
-
Two people dead in Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion
Two people are dead after a speeding vehicle went airborne and then burst into flames at a border checkpoint at the Rainbow Bridge on Wednesday morning.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED U.S. officials say 'no indication' Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion was terrorist attack, after Canadian caution
While Canadian government officials had been operating under the assumption that Wednesday's vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls was terror-related, according to national security sources, U.S. officials are now saying that while the investigation continues there is 'no indication of a terrorist attack' at this time.
-
'I've never seen anything like this': Video from deadly vehicle explosion at Canada-U.S. border surfaces
Video of a burning vehicle that exploded at a U.S.-Canada border crossing near Niagara Falls and reportedly killed two people on Wednesday has emerged.
Montreal
-
Quebec public sector strike: Unions see 'momentum' in talks on Day 2 of walkout
Striking Quebec public sector unions said Wednesday they were hopeful a recently appointed conciliator will help advance contract negotiations with the government, but both sides accused each other of refusing to compromise.
-
Non-binary Montrealer on hunger strike to get 'X' gender marker on Quebec health card
Alexe Frederic Migneault is on a hunger strike to pressure the board, known as the RAMQ, to add a third gender option, 'X,' to Quebec health cards. The strike is the culmination of what they say has been a more than two-year effort to obtain an alternative to the traditional 'M' or 'F' identifiers for male and female.
-
Alouettes fans turn up in numbers for Grey Cup parade in downtown Montreal
Some dreary November weather didn't stop Montreal Alouettes fans from turning up in numbers at the Grey Cup championship parade on Wednesday.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg man, mother sentenced in connection with fatal crash
A Winnipeg man and his mother who pleaded guilty for their involvement in a fatal impaired driving crash last year learned their sentences on Wednesday.
-
'For the sake of safety': Examining the potential future of the Arlington Street Bridge
The Arlington Street Bridge could be closed for months, even years, if it reopens at all. It all depends on the results of a feasibility study.
-
WRHA probing death of patient waiting 33 hours in Winnipeg hospital ER
The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority is looking into the death of a patient who waited 33 hours in the Grace Hospital emergency department.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. government reverses 'cows and plows' clawback
The Saskatchewan government is changing course a day after more than a dozen Saskatchewan chiefs turned to the media with concerns about a policy that clawed back social assistance benefits from First Nations people receiving funds through Treaty settlements.
-
Sask. tire recycler shutting down
A local tire processing facility is permanently closing after contract negotiations broke down between the provincial regulator, Tire Stewardship Saskatchewan (TSS) and Shercom Industries.
-
3 people died from flu in northwest Sask. in the last month
The Northern Inter-Tribal Health Authority (NITHA) says three people have died from the flu in northwestern Saskatchewan.
Regina
-
REAL board of directors submit resignations following city council vote
In a close 6 - 5 vote, Regina's city council voted to remove the Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) board of directors.
-
$172,000 spent by Sask. social services in 2022-23 at Sunrise Motel, minister says
The Saskatchewan NDP is demanding an investigation by the provincial auditor into the Ministry of Social Services policies into hotel stays.
-
'Take your time, do your research': Sask. financial regulator warns investors to be wary of One Advance Refund
The Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan (FCAA) is warning investors of an entity claiming to be an asset recovery service.
Atlantic
-
Rental prices soar across Maritimes
Maritimers are still grappling with high rental prices.
-
Obituaries behind paywall: P.E.I. premier open to sponsoring SaltWire death notices
P.E.I. Premier Dennis King says he will consider sponsoring SaltWire's obituaries page after hearing from an "alarming" number of residents concerned about the media company's decision to put its death notices behind a paywall.
-
Man appears to fire gun at deer on Cape Breton highway
The Department of Natural Resources and Renewables has launched an investigation after an online video appears to show a man shooting at a deer on a Cape Breton, N.S., highway.
London
-
Why is city hall offering to buy this former public school in east London?
During a debate by council’s Strategic Priorities and Policy Committee about winter shelter beds for Londoners experiencing homelessness, focus turned to a failed plan that initially would have operated 100 beds inside the Bob Hayward YMCA Building.
-
Two people dead in Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion
Two people are dead after a speeding vehicle went airborne and then burst into flames at a border checkpoint at the Rainbow Bridge on Wednesday morning.
-
Temperatures to drop as weak cold front enters London region
With the annual Lighting of the Lights event slated for this Friday evening, Londoners might want to bundle up as a drop in temperature is expected in the region.
Northern Ontario
-
UPDATED
UPDATED U.S. officials say 'no indication' Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion was terrorist attack, after Canadian caution
While Canadian government officials had been operating under the assumption that Wednesday's vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls was terror-related, according to national security sources, U.S. officials are now saying that while the investigation continues there is 'no indication of a terrorist attack' at this time.
-
Northern Ont. police identify remains of 1986 murder victim; cold case featured in true crime podcast
Ontario Provincial Police say advances in DNA technology has allowed them to identify human remains discovered in the 1980s.
-
Two people dead in Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion
Two people are dead after a speeding vehicle went airborne and then burst into flames at a border checkpoint at the Rainbow Bridge on Wednesday morning.
Kitchener
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Couple walks away from $140K after dispute with developer
The last year and a half have been an emotional roller coaster for engaged couple Joe Jennison and Alicia Murrell.
-
Two people dead in Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion
Two people are dead after a speeding vehicle went airborne and then burst into flames at a border checkpoint at the Rainbow Bridge on Wednesday morning.
-
Four people rescued from burning Kitchener home
The Kitchener Department says its crews rescued four people from the second floor of a burning home early Wednesday morning.