PORT MOODY, B.C. -- A makeshift memorial is growing outside the Port Moody, B.C., home of Trina Hunt, the 48-year-old woman who brightened the lives of many, her loved ones say.

“What a horrible outcome this was,” said a woman named Nishi, who dropped off flowers at Hunt’s home on Monday.

‘We were part of that search team that was hoping wherever Trina was, she’d be OK, even though we couldn’t find her,” said Nishi.

On Saturday, the Lower Mainland’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team confirmed the tragic ending her family and community desperately did not want to hear. IHIT said Hunt's remains were found in Hope on March 29, more than two months after she was last seen alive on Jan.18

“The missing person investigation of Trina Hunt has now transitioned into a case of homicide,” said IHIT spokesperson Sgt. Frank Jang in a news release. “As this is an active and ongoing investigation, there will be no further details provided at this time.”

Dozens of colourful flowers, candles, photographs and written messages now cover the lawn at Hunt’s home.

Saturday's news came after months of efforts from police and community members to find the missing woman.

“Everyone was very invested and interested in this case and hoping for a good outcome,” said Leah Jones, a Port Moody resident who also brought flowers.

“I just hope that whoever is responsible, the family finds justice and closure,” said Nishi.

Hunt’s family is asking for privacy, as they grieve the loss of a loved one, taken too soon.