VANCOUVER -- The remains of a Port Moody woman missing since January have been found, and her death is now considered a homicide, police say.

The Lower Mainland's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said in a tweet Saturday that human remains found in Hope, B.C. on March 29 are those of 48-year-old Trina Hunt, who was last seen alive at her Port Moody home on Jan. 18.

"This is now a homicide case. Foul play suspected," IHIT said in its tweet.

In a news release, homicide investigators said police have been working with the BC Coroners Service to identify the remains since they were found "in the area south of Silver Creek in Hope, B.C." around 10 a.m. on March 29.

"The circumstances were deemed suspicious and IHIT took conduct of the investigation," investigators said.

Now that the deceased has been identified as Hunt, IHIT is working with Port Moody police on the case.

“The missing person investigation of Trina Hunt has now transitioned into a case of homicide,” said IHIT spokesperson Sgt. Frank Jang in the release. “As this is an active and ongoing investigation, there will be no further details provided at this time.”

In a statement posted on Facebook, Hunt's family thanked the community for its help in the search for her and asked for privacy as they mourn their loss.

"It is with shattered hearts that we let you know our beloved Trina has been found in Hope," the statement reads. "We are forever grateful for your love through all of this. This community of family, friends and strangers (who now feel like friends) has been there to support us in finding Trina each step of the way."

"We need your love and support more than ever, right now," it continues. "Trina, we love you, and we will never let your sparkle fade from this world."

Saturday's news comes after months of efforts from police and community members to find the missing woman.

In April, friends and family held a vigil to mark three months since Hunt's disappearance and raise awareness about the fact that she was still missing.

Police were first informed that Hunt was missing after her husband returned home on Jan. 18 and found that she was not there.

In February, around the one-month anniversary of her disappearance, Port Moody police issued a statement saying that they had contacted IHIT about the case, but that the homicide team was not yet investigating.

"At this time, evidence indicates that this missing person case does not meet IHIT's mandate," Port Moody police said at the time.

Community volunteers continued looking for clues, organizing their efforts through a Facebook group dedicated to finding Hunt.

IHIT is asking anyone who has information on the case to contact them at 1-877-551-4448 or by emailing ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.