VANCOUVER -- The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is looking into a fatal shooting in Surrey's Guildford neighbourhood.

Officers were initially called to reports of a dropped 911 call near 161A Street and 98 Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday night.

While en route, they received more calls about shots fired in the area.

When they arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. The shooting happened in a townhouse, which is where the woman lived. She was rushed to hospital, but did not survive.

IHIT tweeted Wednesday morning that it would be taking over the case. They also said the homicide isn't believed to be gang-motivated.

A 20-year-old man was arrested without incident on scene and taken into custody. Investigators say he is well-known to police. The victim, however, is not.

"We don't know exactly what the relationship was. We know they are not family and we know it's not an intimate relationship," said Sgt. Frank Jang of IHIT.

"We're still looking into their background. There's plenty for the man in custody, there isn't so much … actually nothing that we've seen for the victim. We know it wasn't gang-motivated, yes he has ties to gangsters and gangs, but we don't believe the actual homicide is gang-related."

Video from the scene showed a man in socks being put into a police cruiser while his belongings were put into evidence bags.

“The investigation is still in its early stages, and the motive for this shooting is unknown at this time,” said Staff Sgt. Ray Monsef of Surrey RCMP in a release Tuesday night.

Officers then canvassed the neighbourhood to speak to potential witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca