VANCOUVER -- The next decade begins Wednesday, following what is expected to be a damp New Year's Eve in Metro Vancouver.

Many will be off work for the statutory holiday, and some businesses will be closed to allow employees to celebrate.

Here's a quick look at what's open and closed on the first day of 2020:



Transit

Anyone taking transit in the wee hours is reminded that fares are free to help revellers get home after New Year's Eve celebrations.

When service resumes after its usual overnight shutdown, SkyTrains, buses and SeaBuses will operate on TransLink's holiday schedule.

The West Coast Express will not be running.

Holiday fares will be in effect, so only a Zone One fare is required for travel on New Year's Day.



Other transportation

BC Ferries added additional sailings to help transport holiday travellers between Dec. 19 and Jan. 1.

Ahead of the season, it advised drivers to consider walking on instead, and taking public transit to the terminals as parking lots fill up during peak periods.

The provider also warned passengers to be prepared to wait for the next sailing, and to arrive as early as possible.

Liquor stores

Provincial liquor stores will be closed for the holiday.

Owners of private stores may choose to stay open under regular or reduced hours.



Medical services

Emergency departments at major hospitals in Metro Vancouver will be open as usual.

Doctors' offices and clinics could be closed, so it's best to check online or call before heading out.



Banks

Many major banks will be closed on Wednesday, but online services will be available as usual.

Those who need to visit a branch are advised to check the hours of their nearest location for more information.



Government offices and services

Federal government offices including Service Canada and passport offices will be closed.

New Year's Day is also a holiday for B.C. government workers, and offices including ICBC will be closed. The insurance provider's 24-7 Dial-a-Claim service line will still be open, and claims can also be reported online.

City halls will be closed for the holiday, as are most public libraries. Community centres may also be closed or operating on reduced hours.



Shops, restaurants and attractions

Most bars, restaurants and retailers will be open on New Year's Day, as well as major tourist attractions.

Some businesses may be operating on reduced or weekend hours, so it's best to check before heading out.

Metrotown in Burnaby, will close at 7 p.m., instead of the usual weekday closing time of 9 p.m. Downtown Vancouver's Pacific Centre is closing early on Tuesday and opening a bit later Wednesday.

The Vancouver Aquarium opens at its usual 10 a.m., but will close an hour early (4 p.m.) New Year's Eve and Day.

Others will be closed entirely, including the Vancouver Art Gallery.



Ski hills

The forecast calls for rain in the city, but the wet weather isn't stopping local ski hills.

While hours vary depending on conditions, Cypress Mountain's website suggests it will be open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. all week. Grouse Mountain and Mount Seymour will also be open.

All three North Shore ski resorts are hosting New Year's Eve events ahead of the stat holiday.

Whistler Blackcomb is open on Jan. 1, and hosting family-friendly events including the Festival of Trees, and the Whistler Holiday Experience. The resort has a New Year's Eve celebration planned Tuesday, which includes fireworks at 8 p.m. and midnight. https://www.whistlerblackcomb.com/explore-the-resort/about-the-resort/whistler-in-winter/christmas-season.aspx