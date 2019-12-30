VANCOUVER -- Revellers planning to ring in the New Year in Metro Vancouver will be able to stay out a little later and still get home by transit.

TransLink is increasing service to help residents of the region get home safely early Jan. 1, with more vehicles on the road and extended hours on some routes.

Here's a quick look at what transit takers need to know.



Free fares

All of TransLink's public transportation services can be accessed for free as of 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Bus fares will be waived until 5 a.m. Wednesday, while those taking the SkyTrain, SeaBus and West Coast express won't pay at all until end of service on New Year's Day.



More buses

Buses will run on a modified weekday schedule, and some routes will have extra evening and late-night trips.

Service will be extended at night on the following routes:

96

100

106

130

209

230

236

319

320

321

351

401

408

410

501

502

555

561

562

563

601

701

NightBus routes start at 2 a.m., and all will be running from what TransLink calls its NightBus District – a transit hub on West Georgia Street at Granville Street.

The late routes run every 20 to 30 minutes. More information on the routes is available on TransLink's website.

TransLink recommends using its online Trip Planner to find the best route home.



Modified SeaBus schedule

Travelling between the North Shore and Vancouver? The SeaBus will be running on modified weekday service, with the final vessels leaving a little later to accommodate an increase in late-night traffic.

The last sailing from Lonsdale Quay is at 2 a.m., while the final departure from Waterfront will be 22 minutes later.

All three vessels will be in service from 6:40 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.



Extended hours on SkyTrain

SkyTrain service is being extended on the Expo, Millennium and Canada lines, with last trains leaving stations about an hour later than usual to help clear the crowd.

The last Expo Line train leaves Waterfront at 2:18 a.m., while the last train from King George pulls out at 2:35.

On the Millennium Line, the latest train leaves Lafarge Lake at 2:34 a.m., while the latest Canada Line train leaves Waterfront at 2:18 a.m.

Here's the full last train schedule from TransLink:

On New Year's Day, service will revert to TransLink's holiday schedule.

West Coast Express schedule

The express train that runs between downtown Vancouver and Mission will be running as usual Tuesday for those heading west, but eastbound routes will be modified starting in the afternoon.

Eastbound trains are scheduled at 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 4:20 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 6:20 p.m.

The West Coast Express will not be running on New Year's Day.