VANCOUVER -- It'll be a soggy end to 2019 in Metro Vancouver, as at least a full week of rain is in the region's forecast.

Environment Canada's forecast predicts Vancouver will see rain through Jan. 2, if not longer.

Temperatures are expected to stay fairly steady, with highs averaging around 7 C and lows not dipping below 4 C. Sunday, Dec. 29 is predicted to be the warmest day of the week ahead with highs of 8 C and a possible break in the rain overnight.

For those heading out on New Year's Eve next Tuesday, bringing an umbrella might be a good idea. As of Friday, the final day of 2019 is expected to see rain and temperatures reaching no higher than 7 C.

All this precipitation could be good news for the local mountains, however. Grouse Mountain expects to see some flurries on Friday, with more snow on the way Saturday.

Light snow is also predicted for Cypress Mountain over the next couple of days. Mount Seymour – which opened select runs on Dec. 19 – is also expecting flakes over the weekend.

