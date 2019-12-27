VANCOUVER -- It's nearly time to not only ring in a new year, but a whole new decade. To celebrate the arrival of 2020, events are being planned across the Lower Mainland and according to one travel company, Vancouver is a top spot to celebrate New Year's Eve world-wide.

According to Big 7 Travel, an online travel blog and guide, Vancouver's celebrations make it worthy of the sixth spot in a list of the 50 best New Year's Eve destinations. It was the top spot in Canada with Reykjavik, Iceland claiming number one.

But for those looking to celebrate here in Vancouver, several family-friendly events have been planned across the region.

Head to the North Shore Mountains

Mount Seymour is gearing up for its annual Family First Night and the local mountain boasts the celebration is "the North Shore's original and longest-running family friendly New Year's Eve event." There will be "laser tobogganing," live entertainment and roaming clowns, Mount Seymour says. The night will be topped with an early countdown and a fireworks finale at 8:25 p.m. Tickets for the event are available online.

Grouse Mountain will also host a celebration complete with a 9 p.m. countdown, fireworks and special performances. As well, the 8,000-square-foot skate pond is still open, as is the outdoor light walk around Blue Grouse Lake. For pass holders, the event is free to access before 7 p.m. For those without a season's pass, however, the event is already sold out.

At Cypress Mountain, pass holders and ticket holders can enjoy fire pits, s'mores and a fireworks show at 8 p.m. Tickets for the event are also available online.

Family-friendly indoor events

Metro Vancouverites can take in a show on New Year's Eve, as the Vancouver Playhouse is hosting a New Year's Eve variety show. An afternoon show is scheduled from 3 p.m. for those looking for afternoon entertainment, while a second is scheduled for 8 p.m.

The show's expected to feature circus acrobats, magic tricks, a live orchestra and a huge balloon drop.

Another indoor option is the New Year's Eve celebration happening at Glow, the huge holiday festival in downtown Vancouver.

Christmas Glow kicked off its 2019 season at the Harbour Convention Centre near False Creek with holiday activities covering a 50,000-square-foot space. On New Year's Eve, the event is offering a special celebration with a countdown at 9 p.m. Tickets also include a glass of champagne or sparkling apple cider. The entire event runs from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

What about the annual fireworks in Coal Harbour?

Changes are coming to annual festivities in Vancouver as the fireworks celebration in Harbour won't be taking place this year.

Vancouver New Year's Eve Celebration Society announced in October that events are being moved from Coal Harbour to Concord Pacific Place and east False Creek. To accommodate the change, the community celebration including the fireworks display is taking a one-year break.

Even though the main celebration won't be happening this year, VNYEC said there will be pop-up community celebrations around the city to ring in 2020. VNYEC previously said details on those events will be announced closer to Dec. 31, but as of Dec. 27, no information had been released.