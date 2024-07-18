New wildfire in B.C.'s Kootenays prompts evacuation orders, alerts

A wildfire discovered in B.C.'s Kootenay region Thursday has prompted evacuation orders and alerts for more than 100 properties.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay also issued a state of local emergency for Electoral Area "H," where all of the affected homes are located.

The wildfire is burning near Aylwin Creek, north of Nelson, and had grown to around 10 hectares by early Thursday afternoon.

Officials believe the flames were sparked by lightning.

The RDCK said 11 nearby properties are under evacuation orders, and another 91 properties are under evacuation alerts.

In a news release, the district urged all residents under evacuation orders to leave home "immediately."

"Access to the evacuation order area is being controlled," RDCK added. "You will not be permitted to return to your home during an evacuation order unless it is safe to do so and you have been given permission by local officials and emergency personnel."

Displaced residents have been told to register online with B.C.'s Emergency Support Services, which will be able to provide for immediate needs such as food, shelter and clothing.

Evacuees should go to "their pre-arranged emergency locations," and those without one can visit the Royal Canadian Legion in Slocan, officials said.

The B.C. Wildfire Service said provincial ground crews are attacking the Aylwin Creek blaze alongside local firefighters.

Earlier in the day, Cliff Chapman, director of operations for the BCWS, warned that prolonged hot and dry weather, along with a forecast of lightning storms and strong winds, had put the province "on the precipice of a very challenging 72 hours."

Crews are already working to control the massive Shetland Creek blaze in the Thompson-Nicola region, which prompted the evacuation of 76 properties in the Venables Valley area Wednesday.

That fire has already exploded in size, spanning more than 50 square kilometres.

With files from The Canadian Press