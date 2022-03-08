New Westminster woman pepper-sprayed during catalytic converter theft, police say

Police in New Westminster are investigating after a woman was allegedly assaulted with pepper spray after she caught a pair of suspects stealing the catalytic converter from her car last week.

In a news release, police said the incident unfolded outside the victim's home in the 900 block of Chestnut Street on Thursday.

The victim was pepper-sprayed when she went outside after hearing noises coming from her driveway, police said.

The suspects then fled the area in a black truck.

"Officers arrived on scene and began collecting evidence and canvassing for CCTV footage," said Acting Sgt. Andrew Leaver in the release.

A catalytic converter is a part of a vehicle's exhaust system and generally accessed by thieves from underneath the vehicle.

The metals found inside make them a target for theft.

"As the value of the precious metals contained within the catalytic converters continues to increase, so do the number of thefts of these devices," said Leaver.

Police are asking anyone with information about catalytic converter thefts in the city to come forward.