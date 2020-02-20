VANCOUVER -- Police in New Westminster are asking the public for help locating a missing person who they describe as "high risk."

Moneca Remillard was last seen around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday near Royal Columbian Hospital, according to a release from the New Westminster Police Department.

The NWPD said Remillard "lacks transportation and housing resources" and may be camping in local parks or on trails.

Police describe her as a white woman with shoulder-length curly hair. She stands 5'10" tall and weighs approximately 125 pounds, police said, adding that she was last seen wearing a red jacket over a light-coloured sweater, blue jeans, brown hiking boots and a light blue ball cap.

Anyone who sees Remillard or knows her whereabouts is asked to call 911, police said.