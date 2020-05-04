VANCOUVER -- New data tracing B.C.'s novel coronavirus curve is set to be released Monday, which could be used to outline the province's next steps in its pandemic response.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is scheduled to outline this new data in an afternoon briefing. She is also expected to announce new virus cases and whether there were any additional deaths or outbreaks over the past two days.

@ 1:30 p.m.

The last time modelling data was released on April 17, Henry explained the province was seeing a "slowing" of B.C.'s virus rate and that the epidemic curve in the province was "well below" its previous projections based on outbreaks in Italy and Hubei, China.

During that briefing, Henry said some of the data being gathered next – which could be released in Monday's update – includes simulations to understand what would happen if B.C. starts lifting restrictions.

For example, one model she shared at the time looked at how B.C.'s virus curve might be affected if physical distancing restrictions are slowly lifted. The model suggested that if restrictions are lifted completely, B.C. could see a significant increase in the number of patients in critical care.

In his weekly update last Wednesday, Premier John Horgan said the latest data being released will be taken to cabinet and used to determine how B.C. will begin reopening.

Watch an American Sign Language translation of the news conference on the provincial government's YouTube page.

