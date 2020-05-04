VANCOUVER -- The province's health officer says 53 more people tested positive for COVID-19, and three more people have died since the last B.C. update.

In the first period, from Saturday to Sunday afternoon, there were 34 new cases.

In the second, Sunday afternoon to Monday afternoon, another 19 people tested positive.

